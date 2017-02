MADRID, April 3 Spain will make fewer 15-30-year bond launches this year, reducing the average maturity of the country's bonds in circulation to between 6.2 to 6.4 years, the document detailing the country's 2012 budget showed on Tuesday.

Spain has filled just shy of 45 percent of its debt issuance programme for 2012, having sold well above its objectives at the start of the year as funding conditions eased.

(Reporting By Nigel davies, writing by Sarah Morris; Editing by Julien Toyer)