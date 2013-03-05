BRUSSELS, March 5 The European Commission, which monitors EU member states' national debts and budget deficits, could be open to renegotiating targets for Spain, the country's economy minister said on Tuesday.

"I am convinced we can find a path, with an adequate level of flexibility, that Spain needs to leave its crisis behind," Economy Minister Luis de Guindos told a news conference, referring to discussions with the Commission about his country's fiscal policy.

"Some will call it sensitivity, others will say it is about being intelligent, but we are talking about finding a balance given the economic climate, and we will see the result of these discussions in the next few weeks," he said. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield)