* Reforms come as social tension, market pressure rises
* New taxes seen on stock transactions, greenhouse gases
* Wage freeze for public servants to be extended
By Paul Day
MADRID, Sept 27 Spain will announce a series of
economic reforms and a tight 2013 budget on Thursday, aiming to
avoid the political humiliation of having Brussels impose
conditions on a request for an international bailout.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy will enact further cutbacks as
his efforts to bring down one of the euro zone's largest public
deficits have been undermined by falling tax revenues in a
recession.
"We know what we have to do, and since we know it, we're
doing it," Rajoy said in a speech in New York on Wednesday.
"We also know this entails a lot of sacrifices distributed
... evenly throughout the Spanish society," Rajoy said in an
address to the Americas Society.
Thousands of anti-austerity demonstrators demanding that
Rajoy resign gathered for a second night on Wednesday in Madrid
near the national parliament, which was guarded by hundreds of
police.
Reforms intended to win over sceptical investors and control
spending are likely to include a new tax oversight body as
recommended by Brussels, limitations on early retirement, new
taxes on greenhouse emissions and stock transactions and
eliminating some tax exemptions.
Wage freezes for public servants will also be extended into
2013, trade union sources said.
Spain is negotiating the terms of a European aid package
that would trigger a European Central Bank bond-buying programme
and ease Madrid's unsustainable borrowing costs. The reforms to
be announced on Thursday are meant to pre-empt the conditions
that would be attached to the aid.
Uncertainty over the timing of the aid request and divisions
within the European Union over a plan to create a banking union
sent the interest rate on Spain's benchmark 10-year bond above 6
percent on Wednesday for the first time since ECB President
Mario Draghi announced the plan in early September.
Spain, the euro zone's fourth largest economy, is at the
centre of the crisis, and investors fear that Madrid cannot
control its finances and that Rajoy does not have the political
will to take unpopular measures.
Figures released on Tuesday suggested Spain will miss its
public deficit target of 6.3 percent of gross domestic product
this year, and on Wednesday the central bank said the economy
continued to contract sharply in the third quarter.
Critics say Rajoy's measures lack substance and fail to
outline convincingly how they will raise the necessary cash.
"On paper they can make it all add up, but it will be hard
to make the budget credible given all the reasonable doubts on
the deficit target. It will be really tough to make the markets
buy it," said a member of parliament for the ruling party, who
asked not to be named.
LITTLE ROOM TO MANOEUVRE
Sweeping tax hikes and spending cuts introduced in July mean
the government has little room to manoeuvre.
After street protests against austerity measures turned
violent on Tuesday, Rajoy may choose to tread carefully and
avoid further cuts to the welfare system, but with pensions one
of the largest spending costs, further belt-tightening may be
unavoidable.
"In order to make credible adjustments in the eyes of the
markets, there really is only the pensions," said Juan Ignacio
Conde-Ruiz, an economist at Madrid's Complutense University.
European diplomats are exerting pressure on Madrid to freeze
pensions, though the Rajoy government has been adamant that it
would only reform pensions as a last resort.
The 2012 budget, which was delayed after the previous
Socialist government passed the baton in advance of the November
national election, was further held up by Rajoy until after
regional elections in Andalusia in March.
"The wait for the Andalusia elections sent a very negative
signal on what we could expect from the new government. They say
they'll do whatever needs to be done, but that needed to be done
and when it wasn't, it hit credibility," said Lu i s Carames,
economist at the University of Santiago de Compostela.
Elections in Galicia, the region where Rajoy was born, and
in the Basque Country on Oct. 21 could partly explain his
procrastination over the aid application.