* Reforms come as social tension, market pressure rises
* New taxes seen on stock transactions, greenhouse gases
* Rajoy's image hit by cigar pictures
* Wage freeze for public servants to be extended
* Spain to cut infrastructure, culture budget - reports
By Paul Day
MADRID, Sept 27 Spain was set to announce
economic reforms and a tight 2013 budget on Thursday, aiming to
avoid the political humiliation of having Brussels impose
conditions on any request for an international bailout.
Some ministries could see their budgets slashed by up to 40
percent, Spanish media said, as Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's
battle to reduce one of the euro zone's biggest deficits is made
stil harder by falling tax revenues in a recession.
"We know what we have to do, and since we know it, we're
doing it," Rajoy said on Wednesday as street protests in Madrid
and secession talk by the northeastern Catalania region
compounded his goverment's problems.
"We also know this entails a lot of sacrifices
distributed... evenly throughout Spanish society," he said while
visiting New York to attend the U.N. General Assembly.
Details are to be announced at a news conference starting at
around 3 p.m. (1300 GMT) following a cabinet meeting.
Thousands of anti-austerity demonstrators demanding that
Rajoy resign gathered for a second night on Wednesday near the
parliament building, which was guarded by hundreds of police.
Protests on Wednesday were peaceful after a march on Tuesday
ended in clashes with police.
"The only way we can achieve anything is to be here every
day," said demonstrator Adelaida Olivares, who is unemployed.
Rajoy's image has deteriorated rapidly since his party won
an absolute parliamentary majority last November.
Newspaper pictures of the conservative premier smoking a
cigar on Sixth Avenue in New York while protesters gathered in
Madrid fuelled criticism of his detached attitude toward Spain's
mounting problems.
Rising calls for independence from within Catalonia, one of
Spain's wealthiest regions, ahead of an early regional election
set for Nov. 25 have added to uncertainty over Rajoy's ability
to make powerful regional barons accept deep fiscal sacrifices.
REFORMS AND CUTS
Reforms intended to win over sceptical investors and control
spending are likely to include a new tax oversight body as
recommended by Brussels, curbs on early retirement, new taxes on
greenhouse gas emissions and stock transactions, and scrapping
some tax exemptions.
Business daily Expansion, citing official sources, said the
government would save up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion) by
weeding out corporate tax breaks, including reinvestment
incentives and exemptions on foreign earnings and dividends.
According to Juan Jose Rubio Guerrero, president of the
Independent Forum of Fiscal Analysts, tax breaks are worth 38
billion euros in Spain.
Wage freezes for public employees will also be extended into
2013, trade union sources said.
Cuts in department budgets would range from 4.2 percent at
the justice ministry to 30 percent at agriculture, while
Industry Minister Jose Manuel Soria said his own ministry would
see its budget cut by 40 percent, Europa Press said.
Other media said the public works ministry would reduce
spending on infrastructure by nearly a quarter, while the
culture ministry budget would be cut by a third.
Spain is talking to Brussels about the terms of a possible
European aid package that would trigger a European Central Bank
bond-buying programme and ease Madrid's unsustainable borrowing
costs. The reforms to be announced on Thursday are meant to
pre-empt the conditions that would be attached to the aid.
Uncertainty over the timing of an aid request and divisions
within the European Union over a plan to create a banking union
sent the yield on Spain's 10-year bond to its highest since the
ECB announced its bond-buying plan on Sept. 6.
However, jitters about Spain did not prevent Italy holding a
successful debt auction on Thursday, with five-year borrowing
costs falling to their lowest level since May 2011 at 4.09
percent compared to 4.73 percent in late August. Rome's 10-year
yield also fell to 5.24 percent from 5.82 percent a month ago.
Spain, the euro zone's fourth largest economy, is at the
centre of the crisis. Investors fear that Madrid cannot control
its finances and that Rajoy does not have the political will to
take all the necessary but unpopular measures.
ECB data released on Thursday showed consumers and companies
continued to pull their money out of Spanish banks in August,
though at a slower pace than in July, with private sector
deposits falling slightly more than 1 percent in the month.
Euro zone economic sentiment fell sharply in September,
defying expectations, as the region sinks in to recession. Even
in the currency bloc's most successful economy, Germany,
unemployment crept up for a six successive month in September.
Figures released on Tuesday suggested Spain will miss its
public deficit target of 6.3 percent of gross domestic product
this year, and on Wednesday the central bank said the economy
continued to contract sharply in the third quarter.
Retail figures on Thursday showed sales fell for the 26th
straight month in August, adding to pressure for an economy
reeling from paralysed domestic demand and high unemployment.
aa Critics say Rajoy's measures lack substance and fail to
outline convincingly how they will raise the necessary cash.
"On paper they can make it all add up, but it will be hard
to make the budget credible given all the reasonable doubts on
the deficit target. It will be really tough to make the markets
buy it," said a member of parliament for the ruling party, who
asked not to be named.
LITTLE ROOM TO MANOEUVRE
Sweeping tax hikes and spending cuts introduced in July mean
the government has little room to manoeuvre.
After street protests against austerity turned violent on
Tuesday, Rajoy may choose to tread carefully and avoid further
cuts to the welfare system. But with pensions one of the largest
spending costs, further belt-tightening may be unavoidable.
European diplomats are exerting pressure on Madrid to freeze
pensions, although the Rajoy government has been adamant that it
would only touch pensions as a last resort.
The 2012 budget, which was delayed after the previous
Socialist government passed the baton in advance of a national
election last November, was further held up by Rajoy until after
regional elections in Andalusia in March.
"The wait for the Andalusia elections sent a very negative
signal on what we could expect from the new government. They say
they'll do whatever needs to be done, but that needed to be
done, and when it wasn't, it hit credibility," said Luis
Carames, economist at the University of Santiago de Compostela.
Elections in Galicia, the region where Rajoy was born, and
in the Basque Country on Oct. 21 could partly explain his
procrastination over the aid application.