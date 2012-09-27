* Reforms come as social tension, market pressure rises
* Government to enact 43 reform laws in 6 months
* Spain to tap social security fund to cover liquidity needs
* Spain to present reforms to pension system by year-end
By Andrés González
MADRID, Sept 27 Spain announced a detailed
timetable for economic reforms and a tough 2013 budget based
primarily on spending cuts on Thursday in what many see as an
effort to pre-empt the likely terms of any international
bailout.
Government ministries saw their budgets slashed by 8.9
percent for next year, as Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's battle
to reduce one of the euro zone's biggest deficits was made
harder by falling tax revenues in a prolonged recession.
However, the conservative government said tax revenue would
be higher in 2012 than it had been originally budgeted for and
would grow 3.8 percent in next year from this year.
Spending cuts would be worth 0.77 percent of gross domestic
product in 2013, while adjustment in revenue would be worth 0.56
percent of GDP.
"This is a crisis budget aimed at emerging from the crisis
... In this budget there is a larger adjustment of spending than
revenue," Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria told
a news conference after a marathon six-hour cabinet meeting.
Spain, the euro zone's fourth largest economy, is at the
centre of the crisis. Investors fear that Madrid cannot control
its finances and that Rajoy does not have the political will to
take all the necessary but unpopular measures.
Madrid is talking to Brussels about the terms of a possible
European aid package that would trigger a European Central Bank
bond-buying programme and ease Madrid's unsustainable borrowing
costs.
Saenz de Santamaria said the government would included 43
new laws to reform the economy over the next six months.
It will also present reforms to the pension system by
year-end.
Uncertainty over the timing of an aid request and divisions
within the European Union over a plan to create a banking union
sent the yield on Spain's 10-year bond on Thursday to its
highest since the ECB announced its bond-buying plan on Sept. 6.
"The first impression is good, heading towards a major
adjustment in spending rather than in revenues," said Jose Luis
Martinez of Citigroup, in Madrid.
"However, we see as too optimistic the macroeconomic
assumption of 0.5 percent recession for the next year. We see a
scenario with a deeper recession and if this were the case,
further spending cuts will be needed".