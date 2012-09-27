* Reforms come as social tension, market pressure rises
* Central government budget savings are 13 billion euros
* Spain will create new tax oversight body
By Andrés González and Paul Day
MADRID, Sept 27 Spain announced a crisis budget
for 2013 based mostly on spending cuts on Thursday in what many
see as an effort to pre-empt the likely conditions of an
international bailout.
Ministry budgets were slashed by 8.9 percent for next year
a nd public sector wages frozen for a third year as Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy battles to trim one of the euro zone's
biggest deficits.
"This is a crisis budget aimed at emerging from the crisis
... In this budget there is a larger adjustment of spending than
revenue," Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria told
a news conference after a marathon six-hour cabinet meeting.
Beset by anti-austerity protests and threats of secession by
the wealthy northwestern region of Catalonia, Rajoy is resisting
market and diplomatic pressure to apply for a rescue, partly out
of concern for national sovereignty but also because European
Union paymaster Germany insists Spain doesn't need help.
The central government sees budget savings of 13 billion
euros in 2013, with spending down 7.3 percent -- not including
social security and interest payments -- and income rising 4
percent thanks to a 15 percent leap in value-added tax take.
The budget goes to parliament on Saturday and debates could
last weeks. The country's 17 autonomous regions still must
present budgets and find an additional 5 billion euros in
adjustments to meet overall public deficit reduction goals.
Spain, the euro zone's fourth largest economy, is now at the
centre of the euro debt crisis. Investors fear Madrid cannot
control its finances and question whether Rajoy has the
political will to take all the necessary but unpopular measures.
Madrid is talking to EU authorities about the terms of a
possible aid package that would trigger an European Central Bank
bond-buying programme and ease Spain's unsustainable funding
costs.
Brussels has demanded an independent budget oversight body,
which Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Thursday would be
created to review budget execution. The government is still
analysing potential conditions for aid, he said.
The conservative government said tax revenue would be higher
than originally budgeted in 2012 -- partly due to a hike in VAT
-- allowing it to comfortably cut the public deficit to 6.3
percent from close to 9 percent last year.
Uncertainty over Spain's ability to control spending in
regional governments -- which account for half of all public
spending and could threaten the deficit goal -- has increased
due to the Catalan demands for independence.
The autonomous region's parliament voted on Thursday to hold
a referendum on independence, but Saenz de Santamaria said the
region must consult the rest of the country first.
PENSIONS WILL BE REVIEWED
Pensions, earmarked by the European Commission as a key area
for reform, will rise by 1 percent next year but Treasury
Minister Cristobal Montoro would not be drawn on whether the
government would pay an inflation catch-up which could be over 3
percent this year.
In a sign of how tight the budget is this year the
government said it would use 3 billion euros from social
security reserves to pay pensions in 2012.
Before the end of the year the government will announce a
pension reform to restrict early retirement and to review
sustainability of the pension system which could open the door
to accelerating an increase in retirement age.
The deputy premier said the government would set out 43 new
laws to reform the economy over the next six months and
including reforms to the labour market, public administrations,
energy services and telecommunications sectors.
The detailed timetable for economic reforms goes beyond what
the European Commission has required and is an ambitious step
forward, the EU's top economic official said on Thursday in
response to the government announcements.
"The reforms are clearly targeted at some of the most
pressing policy challenges," EU Economic and Monetary Affairs
Commissioner Olli Rehn said in a statement.
Market reaction was cautious.
"The first impressions (of the announcements) are good,
heading towards a major adjustment in spending rather than in
revenues," said Jose Luis Martinez of Citigroup in Madrid.
"However, we see as too optimistic the macroeconomic
assumption of 0.5 percent recession for the next year. We see a
scenario with a deeper recession and if this were the case,
further spending cuts will be needed."
De Guindos' statement that the 2012 budget deficit target
would be met this year due to a solid increase in revenues will
also be viewed with suspicion with many economists expecting the
government to miss th e objective.
Spending cuts continue to heap pressure on Spaniards and are
likely to fuel further street protests, which have become
increasingly violent as tensions rise and police use force to
disperse crowds.
A quarter of all Spanish workers are unemployed and tens of
thousands have been evicted from their homes since a housing
bubble burst in 2008 and plummeting consumer and business
sentiment tipped the country into a four-year economic slump.
The prime minister's image, both at home and abroad, has
deteriorated rapidly since his party won an absolute
parliamentary majority last November.
Newspaper pictures of Rajoy enjoying a cigar on Sixth Avenue
in New York on Wednesday while protesters gathered in Madrid
fuelled criticism of his detached attitude toward Spain's
mounting problems.