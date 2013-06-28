MADRID, June 28 Spain is raising the ceiling for 2014 public spending by 2.7 percent to 133 billion euros ($173 billion), the government said at a news conference after Friday's cabinet meeting.

The government also said it sees gross domestic product growth of 1 percent in 2015, compared to a previous estimate of 0.9 percent, with GDP seen growing 1.4 percent in 2016 versus an earlier forecast of 1.3 percent.