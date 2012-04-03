* 2012 debt-to-GDP seen at 79.8 pct vs 68.5 pct in 2011
* Budget will inspire confidence in Spain-Minister
* Debt issuance average maturity seen lower
(Adds comments, recasts)
By Nigel Davies and Paul Day
MADRID, April 3 Spain's public debt will jump to
its highest level since at least 1990 this year as the economy
sinks into recession, the government said in its budget on
Tuesday, worrying investors who sold Spanish bonds.
Spain is under intense pressure from the European Union and
investors to drastically cut its deficit and prove it will be
able to repay its debt without asking for outside help.
Analysts say it will struggle to meet this year's deficit
target despite new budget cuts. Investors are worried the euro
zone's debt problems are returning, sending the premium they
demand to hold Spanish and Italian bonds higher on Tuesday.
Spain's debt-to-gross domestic product ratio will soar to
79.8 percent in 2012, below the European average but a big rise
from 68.5 percent last year, the budget documents showed.
Final parliamentary adoption of the budget could be delayed
until June but a senior European central banker said this was
too late, reflecting growing concern among policymakers.
"I understand that everyone's in a hurry. We are too,"
Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said as he presented the
plan to parliament.
He said many of the measures in the budget, which aims to
save 27 billion euros ($35.91 billion), are already in place.
European Central Bank board member Joerg Asmussen said on
Friday the government must speed up the parliamentary process.
"The aim is that the budget can have an impact over as much
of the current year as possible," he told journalists on the
sidelines of a meeting of EU finance ministers and central
bankers in Copenhagen, expressing a view widely shared among top
EU officials.
CONFIDENCE
Spaniards have been fairly tolerant of his austerity but
thousands turned out for a general strike last Thursday in a
sign patience may be wearing thin.
"The challenge of this budget is to recover the confidence
of our European partners, of European institutions, of investors
in Spain," Montoro said.
The government said the rising debt-to-GDP ratio was due to
high borrowing costs as well as the cost of the bank rescue
fund, the power tariff deficit fund, the fund to help regions
pay service providers and Spain's payment to the Greek bailout.
Investor confidence in Spain has improved since the height
of the euro zone debt crisis last summer as a second rescue
package for Greece was approved.
But the premium investors demand to hold Spanish over German
debt has started to climb again in recent weeks. Spanish and
Italian 10-year yield spreads over Bunds widened by up to 8
basis points on Tuesday.
"We have deteriorating news from the (euro zone) periphery.
I don't think the market like the Spanish budget too much...Some
of the data there is pretty weak," said one trader.
Spain must reduce its deficit to 5.3 percent of GDP this
year and to the EU limit of 3 percent of GDP in 2013 from 8.5
percent last year.
REGIONS UNDER PRESSURE
The government said the country's 17 autonomous regions,
which together with local authorities account for around half of
all spending, must keep cutting costs.
"Given that a large part of the (deficit) deviation has been
produced by the regions, these must, as much as the central
administration, adopt the necessary measures without delay to
correct this situation," the budget documents said.
The central government has said it will punish regions which
overspend.
"We have all the weapons needed for the regions to meet the
deficit targets," Montoro said.
Some economists say the outlook for Spain is so uncertain
that it may eventually have to turn to outside financial
assistance like Greece or neighbouring Portugal, to help pay its
debts or keep the banking system afloat.
Spain's banks were badly hit by the 2008 collapse of the
real estate market and are struggling through a consolidation
process to rebuild battered balance sheets.
The budget said debt issuance would focus on shorter- rather
than longer-term, 15 to 30-year paper, reducing the average
maturity of the country's bonds in circulation to between 6.2 to
6.4 years. It did not change its gross issuance plan.
Spain has completed 44 percent of its bond issuance
programme for this year, with auctions supported by a flood of
liquidity from two exceptional European Central Bank loan
operations.
($1 = 0.7518 euros)
(Editing by Julien Toyer and Anna Willard)