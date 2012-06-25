MADRID, June 25 Spain will outline the main
elements of its 2014 budget when it presents its spending and
revenue plan for 2013 this summer, Treasury Minister Cristobal
Montoro said on Monday.
A multi-year budget, with a restructuring of the banking
sector and a detailed agenda of structural reforms, was one of
the conditions set by European authorities in return for giving
Spain an extra year to cut its deficit to below the EU limit of
3 percent of gross domestic product, according to European
officials.
The issue is likely to be discussed on Thursday and Friday
by European Union leaders when they meet in Brussels.
Spain has said it would cut its deficit from 8.9 percent
last year to 5.3 percent of economic output in 2012 and 3
percent in 2013 but this goal is seen as almost impossible to
achieve as the country has entered its second recession in three
years and is unlikely to grow again before 2014.
"There will be measures for 2014," said a spokesman for
Montoro, confirming an earlier statement from the minister. "It
is in relation to the demand from Brussels for a multi-year
budget."
