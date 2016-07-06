PAMPLONA, Spain, July 6 Jubilant crowds filled Pamplona's main square on Wednesday as the traditional "Chupinazo", a firecracker in the shape of a rocket, burst into the sky, marking the beginning of the northern Spanish city's week-long San Fermin festival.

The festival, which draws spectators from around the world, features daily morning bull runs where the animals are led by runners through the city's streets.

Revellers in white T-shirts and trousers held up red handkerchiefs, waiting to tie the garment around their necks after organisers fired the "Chupinazo" at midday.

