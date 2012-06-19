* All shops allowed to open 24/7 in Madrid from mid-July
* Shake-up could boost jobs but squeeze smaller stores
* Big cultural upheaval for Spain as govt seeks to broaden
move
* Religious holidays could also be shifted to Mondays in
reforms
By Sarah White and Clare Kane
MADRID, June 19 Religious festivals and
leisurely Sundays could be the next casualties of the economic
crisis in Spain, with a shake-up of shop opening rules and new
dates for holidays rocking deep-seated traditions.
Under current law, the bulk of businesses have to close on
most Sundays, but from mid-July the central region of Madrid,
which includes the country's capital, will allow all shops to
open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The change is part of centre-right Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy's drive to make Spain's economy more competitive as he
tries to steer the country out of the euro zone debt crisis.
Politicians say the move could create thousands of jobs, is
supported by some stores and consumer groups, and would be
welcomed by tourists. Almost one in four in Spain is now
unemployed, and economic turmoil has forced the country to seek
a European rescue for its banks.
But the more flexible rules would mean a big cultural shift
in a traditionally Catholic society. Even many non-church goers
see Sunday as a time for family and friends, not for shopping or
work.
Madrid's new opening hours will be further reaching than
even some of the most liberal European regimes, such as in
Britain, where Sunday trading was relaxed in 1994, but where
most bigger stores can still only trade for six hours.
Countries of similar Catholic tradition, such as Italy, have
looser opening hours than most of Spain as things stand, but
restrictions still apply.
Germany is at the stricter end of the scale, with Sunday
openings still heavily resisted.
Independent shops worry they will suffer as department
stores have the resources to make the most of the reforms,
squeezing out the specialist sandal and hat shops, tailors and
crockery stores that still have a place on Madrid's high
streets.
Many small outlets are reluctant to shift working patterns
and take on the cost of paying extra staff on Sunday. Very small
shops such as convenience stores already had permission to open
on Sunday but typically chose not to.
"Small businesses have always been the lifeblood of this
country and continue to be. (But) big businesses will open (on
Sundays) and we will be hurt," said Eugenia Sanchez, who runs a
hardware store in the central business district of Madrid.
Sanchez said she was still not sure she would open on
Sundays - most likely not.
"We work 10 to 12 hours a day already ... Sunday is family
time," she said.
The small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) sector in Spain
is bigger and contributes more to the economy than the European
average, but it shed 1.5 million jobs, or 14 percent of its
workforce, between 2008 and 2010, according to a European
Commission study.
BURNING BRIDGES
Relaxing shopping hours in Madrid is likely to be just the
beginning of a greater shift.
The ruling People's Party is pushing to export similar
reforms across the rest of the country's 17 autonomous regions.
Plans have not been finalised, but the central government is
also studying moving three holidays, including two religious
ones, to the closest Monday or Friday. The government argues
this would increase productivity in Spain by keeping huge
numbers of workers from taking extra-long weekends.
Portugal has already decided to suspend four out of 14
public holidays from 2013, for five years, to boost growth.
Some of the backlash against the new shopping regime in
Madrid has come from religious groups that say Sunday is
important for society, whether people use it for worship or not.
"It's important to have a day when we can assemble with
others, which in the European tradition has been Sunday," said
Maria del Pino Jimenez, president of the Catholic Action Workers
group. "It's important for people to develop facets that go
beyond mere consumerism."
ECONOMIC IMPERATIVES?
Spain's economic turmoil has put the shop hours debate at
the heart of recovery plans. One recent IE Business School study
said relaxing business opening hours across Spain would boost
business volumes 2.8 percent in the following year and create at
least 20,000 jobs in the next three years.
Spain's economy ministry, meanwhile, has argued that
changing habits, such as the rise of online shopping available
around the clock, made such reforms an imperative.
The rise of small convenience stores and other types of
shops run by a growing Chinese population in Madrid - which tend
to open for longer hours and on Sunday - has also shown there is
some demand for more flexible opening times.
"It's all the same to me because I don't work, but for
people with jobs it's much more convenient to be able to go
shopping on Sunday," said Navidad Hernandez, a retired Madrid
resident, out with a friend on Sunday.
But the bulk of jobs created would be in large stores and
shopping centres, and some doubt the reforms would mean more
employment on a net basis.
"It might take away more jobs from small retailers than it's
going to create in big chains," said Carlos Hernandez, an
analyst at Planet Retail analysis firm in Madrid.
Sceptics over the benefits of a shake-up say the Madrid move
would at least provide data on its impact on job creation, but
doubted it would encourage more spending.
"The level of consumption (in Spain) is what it is," said
Manuel Garcia-Izquierdo, president of the Spanish Confederation
of Commerce. He warned of the danger of the new rules for small
companies and for family structures, in a society based on what
he called a "Mediterranean model".
Occasional Sunday shopping promotions have so far had a
mixed reception from businesses. Starting in May, in Madrid's
plush Salamanca neighbourhood, shops have been allowed to open
on Sunday. Big international designers have opened their doors,
but other shops stayed shuttered.
"In principle this is to create jobs," said shop worker
Juana Maria Barra, on a Sunday in Salamanca's upmarket Serrano
street.
"But in this neighbourhood people go away at the weekend,
and it's only tourists," she said pointing to the empty street.
"And in July and August, Madrid is completely deserted. There
won't be anyone."
(Editing by Fiona Ortiz and Will Waterman)