BRIEF-Unibail-Rodamco FY recurring net profit rises to 1.11 billion euros
* FY recurring net profit EUR 1.11 billion versus EUR 1.03 billion year ago
(Corrects to show the hit is the maximum possible)
MADRID, July 6 (Reuters) -
* Spain's Caixabank expects an up to 1.25-billion-euro ($1.38 billion) hit from the retroactive removal of mortgage floor clauses, according to a filing with the stock market regulator on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.9051 euros)
* Sells building A of Vaci Greens (Budapest) to group of private Hungarian investors
NEW YORK, Feb 1 BlackRock Inc is pushing further into the private infrastructure market with an agreement to buy First Reserve Corp's Energy Infrastructure Funds unit.