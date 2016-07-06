(Corrects to show the hit is the maximum possible)

MADRID, July 6 (Reuters) -

* Spain's Caixabank expects an up to 1.25-billion-euro ($1.38 billion) hit from the retroactive removal of mortgage floor clauses, according to a filing with the stock market regulator on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.9051 euros)

Source text: [bit.ly/29glG3n] (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Tomas Cobos)