MADRID Nov 14 Spain's La Caixa said on Thursday
it placed shares in Caixabank at 3.5 euros a share,
and has sold 8.6 percent of the bank through the placement and
an exchangeable bond issue which together had a total value of
1.65 billion euros.
La Caixa, Caixabank's biggest shareholder, raised about 900
million euros ($1.21 billion) in the share placement. It also
issued a 750 million euro bond, which can be exchanged for
shares in Caixabank.
Its stake in Caixabank would be 55.7 percent after the share
sale and the conversion of the bonds into shares, La Caixa said
in a notice to Spain's stock market regulator.
Caixabank shares had closed at 3.785 euros on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.7460 euros)
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski, Editing by Sarah White)