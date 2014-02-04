MADRID Feb 4 A Spanish judge has summoned
Miguel Blesa, former chairman of Caja Madrid, to answer
questions in court as part of an investigation into the
mis-selling of complex financial products, a court source said
on Tuesday.
The judge also called for questioning another 14 board
members of Caja Madrid and Bancaja -- two former savings banks
that merged with five others to form lender Bankia,
which later required Spain's biggest-ever bank bailout.
Many savers have filed lawsuits against Spanish banks saying
that they were duped into buying complex debt products called
preference shares under the misconception that these instruments
were safe, high-interest deposit accounts.
As part of Bankia's rescue, many lost money on these
securities, although small-time investors have also been given a
chance to get their funds back if they can show they were
mis-sold the preference shares.
Blesa must appear for questioning on March 3. The judge has
not charged him, but Blesa is named in a criminal complaint
brought by third parties including the Union, Progress and
Democracy Party (UPyD) and anti-corruption campaigners Manos
Limpias ("Clean Hands").
Spain's High Court said in December it would investigate
whether Blesa and other board members planned to sell preference
shares in order to raise capital.
Blesa, one of the few Spanish bankers to spend time in
custody following the country's financial crisis, walked free
from prison in June after a Spanish court decided to shelve
another case against him.
