* Bank of Spain seeks to sell troubled savings bank
* Auction likely in October
* Bad loans, real estate exposure deter buyers
By Jesus Aguado Gonzalez and Sonya Dowsett
MADRID, Sept 23 The Bank of Spain will have a
hard time attracting bidders for troubled savings bank Caja de
Ahorros del Mediterraneo (CAM) with listed banks too concerned
about their own capital needs to take on CAM's bad loans and
debt obligations.
Banks must present non-binding bids by Monday for an auction
likely to take place in October.
Santander , BBVA and CaixaBank
have considered the purchase, according to market sources, but
banks are wary of buying a lender where around half of loans to
property developers had turned bad as of end-June.
"Nobody is very enthusiastic given the bank's exposure to
property developer risk," said a source at one Spanish bank.
Spanish banks are battling to ward off investor concerns
about their capital levels in the midst of a euro zone debt
crisis where worries about exposure to sovereign debt has
reached fever pitch.
A decade of reckless lending to property developers during a
housing bubble which has since imploded has left a capital hole
of many billions of euros on Spanish banks' balance sheets.
"It will be interesting to see how the auction goes in terms
of how far the other Spanish banks are prepared to get involved
with CAM once they've seen the books," said Daragh Quinn,
banking analyst at Nomura.
The Bank of Spain took over CAM in July, injecting 5.8
billion euros ($7.8 billion) of state funds and preparing the
Alicante-based bank for sale. It has offered to share the risk
of future losses with any potential buyer, according to a
central bank source.
Across the bank, bad loans as a percentage of total loans
stood at 19.5 percent at end-June, more than half the Spanish
average. CAM reported losses of 1.1 billion euros for the first
half of 2011.
In addition, CAM has 1.4 billion euros of debt obligations
in 2011 and 5.9 billion euros in 2012.
The central bank is offering to protect any potential buyer
against future losses at CAM for a ten-year period through the
state-backed bank restructuring fund, the FROB, the source said.
Once CAM's capital cushion of 3.9 billion euros is gone, the
government will pay 80 percent of any further losses on the
first 2.5 billion euros, rising to 90 percent beyond this
amount.
The sale of CAM is one of the final steps of an overhaul of
Spain's banking system designed to boost capital levels and
reassure investors by forcing banks to seek private capital or
face nationalisation.
The Bank of Spain has estimated a capital shortfall of 17
billion euros in the banking system, not taking into account
future losses on real estate.
However, analysts estimate the funding hole on banks'
balance sheets widens to around 30 to 60 billion euros with
future losses on real estate factored in.
($1 = 0.743 Euros)
(Writing By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by David Cowell)