* CAM sale due diligence not yet completed - sources
* Tough markets, uncertainty over banks' capital weigh on
deal
By Jesús Aguado
MADRID, Oct 14 The auction of troubled Spanish
savings bank Caja de Ahorros del Mediterraneo could be delayed
until after the November election because of the European Union
regulator's new demands on banks for measuring capital strength,
a source close to the deal said.
"These new requirements, which are still to be defined,
could mean that the CAM auction is not completed at the end of
October and could be delayed until after the November general
elections," the source said.
Due diligence is yet to be finalised, the source said,
adding Spanish retail bank Popular's recent surprise
acquisition of smaller rival Pastor has kept the Bank
of Spain busier than the CAM auction.
Leading Spanish retail banks Santander , BBVA
and CaixaBank were considered the only banks
with the financial capacity to take over CAM, financial sources
said.
Mid-sized Sabadell has said it made a non-binding
offer for CAM and will likely be keener than ever to get its
hands on the Alicante-based savings bank after losing out to
Popular over Pastor, the sources said.
A spokesman for the Bank of Spain said that, in principal,
"there is no change in the timetable for the CAM auction".
The European Banking Authority has said lenders must achieve
a core tier one ratio of at least 7 percent in the current round
of internal stress tests, sources told Reuters on
Tuesday.
"If the situation in the markets was complicated already,
this additional uncertainty over how banks are going to raise
their capital levels is going to make it even more difficult to
sell an institution with problems like CAM," said Jose Carlos
Diez, chief economist at Intermoney Valores.
Tough market conditions have already scuppered Spain's plans
to sell part of its lucrative state lottery, as well as the
country's two biggest airports.
The multi-billion euro privatisation of Barcelona and Madrid
airports was postponed for three months after bidders struggled
to raise financing.
CAM GUARANTEES
The Bank of Spain took over CAM in July, injecting 5.8
billion euros ($7.8 billion) of state funds and preparing the
Valencia-based bank for sale. It has offered to share the risk
of future losses with any potential buyer, according to a
central bank source.
Across the bank, bad loans as a percentage of total loans
stood at 19.5 percent at end-June, more than half the Spanish
average. CAM reported losses of 1.1 billion euros for the first
half of 2011.
In addition, CAM has 1.4 billion euros of debt obligations in
2011 and 5.9 billion in 2012.
A source at one of the banks involved in the auction process
said it will be essential to guarantee the winning bidder
additional liquidity to meet these debt obligations.
A senior Madrid-based banker said the CAM sale was likely to
drag on until after next month's elections to avoid any negative
press for the government and, more importantly, for the
centre-right opposition People's Party.
The Valencia region is a stronghold for the PP, which is
expected to win a landslide victory in November.
(Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Additional reporting and writing by
Judy MacInnes)