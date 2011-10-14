* CAM sale due diligence not yet completed - sources

* Tough markets, uncertainty over banks' capital weigh on deal

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, Oct 14 The auction of troubled Spanish savings bank Caja de Ahorros del Mediterraneo could be delayed until after the November election because of the European Union regulator's new demands on banks for measuring capital strength, a source close to the deal said.

"These new requirements, which are still to be defined, could mean that the CAM auction is not completed at the end of October and could be delayed until after the November general elections," the source said.

Due diligence is yet to be finalised, the source said, adding Spanish retail bank Popular's recent surprise acquisition of smaller rival Pastor has kept the Bank of Spain busier than the CAM auction.

Leading Spanish retail banks Santander , BBVA and CaixaBank were considered the only banks with the financial capacity to take over CAM, financial sources said.

Mid-sized Sabadell has said it made a non-binding offer for CAM and will likely be keener than ever to get its hands on the Alicante-based savings bank after losing out to Popular over Pastor, the sources said.

A spokesman for the Bank of Spain said that, in principal, "there is no change in the timetable for the CAM auction".

The European Banking Authority has said lenders must achieve a core tier one ratio of at least 7 percent in the current round of internal stress tests, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

"If the situation in the markets was complicated already, this additional uncertainty over how banks are going to raise their capital levels is going to make it even more difficult to sell an institution with problems like CAM," said Jose Carlos Diez, chief economist at Intermoney Valores.

Tough market conditions have already scuppered Spain's plans to sell part of its lucrative state lottery, as well as the country's two biggest airports.

The multi-billion euro privatisation of Barcelona and Madrid airports was postponed for three months after bidders struggled to raise financing.

CAM GUARANTEES

The Bank of Spain took over CAM in July, injecting 5.8 billion euros ($7.8 billion) of state funds and preparing the Valencia-based bank for sale. It has offered to share the risk of future losses with any potential buyer, according to a central bank source.

Across the bank, bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 19.5 percent at end-June, more than half the Spanish average. CAM reported losses of 1.1 billion euros for the first half of 2011.

In addition, CAM has 1.4 billion euros of debt obligations in 2011 and 5.9 billion in 2012.

A source at one of the banks involved in the auction process said it will be essential to guarantee the winning bidder additional liquidity to meet these debt obligations.

A senior Madrid-based banker said the CAM sale was likely to drag on until after next month's elections to avoid any negative press for the government and, more importantly, for the centre-right opposition People's Party.

The Valencia region is a stronghold for the PP, which is expected to win a landslide victory in November. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Additional reporting and writing by Judy MacInnes)