LONDON Dec 1 The Bank of Spain and Spain's
state-backed bank restructuring FROB fund are set to decide as
early as Friday whether Banco de Sabadell (SABE.MC) can buy
Caja de Ahorros del Mediterraneo (CAM), the Financial Times
reported on Thursday, citing people involved in the
negotiations.
The newspaper quoted the people as saying that other
potential takers for the 135-year-old lender, which included
Santander (SAN.MC), BBVA (BBVA.MC), CaixaBank (CABK.MC),
regional savings bank Ibercaja, Barclays (BARC.L) and private
equity group JC Flowers, had dropped out of the contest after
examining CAM's books.
The Bank of Spain, CAM, Sabadell, Santander, BBVA,
Ibercaja, CaixaBank, Barclays and JC Flowers were not available
for immediate comment.
Some of Sabadell's advisers are concerned that unless it
can secure exceptionally favourable purchase terms, pushing
ahead with a takeover of Cam could damage its business,
according to the article.
"The FROB can turn down the offer," one person with
knowledge of the sale process is quoted as saying.
The newspaper said if Sabadell did not buy CAM, the
Alicante-based lender's assets and business could be offered
piecemeal to interested parties like CaixaBank and JC Flowers
but they are now worried about CAM's sovereign debt exposure as
well as its non-performing property assets.
"If it comes back on the market and the proposition is
different, and some of these issues especially around sovereign
debt can be resolved, then they (JC Flowers) would be
interested again," one person familiar with the private equity
group's thinking on Spain is quoted as saying.
Alicante-based CAM was taken over by the central bank in
July and had losses of 1.7 billion euros ($2.29 billion) at
end-September. [ID:nL5E7MP0ZC]
($1 = 0.7429 euros)
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by Carol Bishopric)