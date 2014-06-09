MADRID, June 9 Mexican frozen food company Sigma
Alimentos and Chinese pork producer WH Group have raised their
joint stake in Spanish meat processor Campofrio to 97
percent under a tender offer launched last month, a regulatory
filing showed.
Sigma, owned by conglomerate Alfa SAB, and WH
Group, previously known as Shuanghai International Holdings and
which recently called off its Hong Kong flotation, are among a
wave of foreign investors showing increased interest in Spain as
an economic recovery takes hold.
The Mexican-Chinese duo agreed to join up their stakes and
share ownership of Campofrio at the end of last year, in a deal
which valued the company at 700 million euros ($953 million),
then launched a 6.9 euros per share bid for the remaining stock.
The companies spent over 90 million euros on buying up the
further 13.15 percent of Campofrio in an offer than expired at
the end of last week. Campofrio will eventually be delisted from
the Madrid exchange.
Latin American investors have bought into several Spanish
banks, such as Popular and Sabadell, while
prominent U.S. fund managers, including billionaire George
Soros, have backed some real estate ventures.
Shares of Campofrio were unchanged at 6.90 euros by 1358 GMT
on Monday, in line with the offer price. The stock remains well
below a peak of 25.36 euros set in 1998.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
(Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Sarah White; Editing by
David Holmes)