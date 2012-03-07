By Elena Gyldenkerne
RASQUERA, Spain, March 7 A small town in
northeastern Spain, believes it has found a novel way to pay of
its debt: cultivating cannabis.
Tucked in the hills of one of Spain's most picturesque
regions, the Catalonian village of Rasquera has agreed to rent
out land to grow marijuana, an enterprise the local authorities
say will allow them to pay off their 1.3 million euro debt in
two years.
Local authorities are keeping the location of the site top
secret while Spain's attorney general investigates the legality
of the project. The Catalan regional government has also asked
the village for further information about the plan.
Spanish towns are swamped in debt after a decade-long
consruction boom that imploded in 2008. Almost one in four
Spanish workers is jobless and many cities are months behind in
salaries for street cleaners and other municipal employees.
Spain's central government is now forcing local authorities
to tighten their belts even further as a euro zone debt crisis
drags on, forcing greater fiscal austerity onto most countries
using the single European currency.
The mayor of Rasquera, with 900 inhabitants, said the
project will not only benefit locals, but also eliminate
organised crime and the tax evasion associated with the cannabis
industry thanks to government supervision.
"We want to put an end to mafias, we want to finish with the
black market, we want to put an end to the underground economy,"
said Bernat Pellisa, Rasquera's mayor of nine years said.
"The only thing this humble mayor wants and has tried to do
is to supervise all this in order to benefit society and the
neighbours of our village," he added.
The Barcelona Personal Use Cannabis Association (ABCDA) will
pay Rasquera 54,170 euros a month from July 2012 for a 15
hectare plot of land and local authorities hope the farm will
generate 40 jobs in the village.
VILLAGERS WELCOME PLAN
The proposal has sparked debate on the legality of cannabis.
Spanish law allows the cultivation of cannabis as long as it is
for "personal and shared use." Trafficking, however, is punished
with up to six years in jail.
The mayor said residents of Rasquera have welcomed the
initiative, as long as it abides by the law, and that he is
responding to the wishes of the people.
"It's a potential solution for the government to pay our
debt. They are working to check out if it's legal and if they
can regularize it. And if it is possible, then perfect,"
Rasquera resident Josep Francesc, 22, said.
For a 67-year-old woman who didn't want to give her name,
the project would only be acceptable if the cannabis was used
for medical purposes.
"They say it is going to be used by laboratories, to produce
medicine. If that is the goal, then welcome. There is almost no
medicine that doesn't use drugs. But if it is used in a
different way, then I don't agree," she said.
As cannabis must be planted in March, 36,000 euros
($47,200)has already been paid and cultivation could begin
shortly.
Marta Suarez, spokeswoman of ABCDA, said the plantation in
Rasquera was not a business-orientated project.
"The goal is not to maximize our profits or produce as much
as possible, but to produce with quality in a controlled
environment to supply users...in a responsible, appropriate and
informed manner," she says.
ABCDA has 5,000 members and is based in Barcelona, the
capital of the Catalonia region.
If the cannabis cultivation project goes through, the
villagers of Rasquera will have an alternative to traditional
jobs in olive groves, vineyards and citrus plantations, and the
village debt could finally "go up in smoke."
($1 = 0.7625 euros)
(Writing by Catherine MacDonald; Editing by Tracy Rucinski and
Paul Casciato)