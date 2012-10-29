BERKSHIRE SAYS AVG PURCHASE PRICE OF SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO WAS NEARLY $40.67 PER SHARE -ANNUAL REPORT
MADRID Oct 29 Spain's northern region of Cantabria on Monday became the ninth of the country's 17 autonomous regions to request a credit line set up by the central government to cover its liquidity needs.
The region's government said it would tap the fund, which has a capacity of 18 billion euros, for 137 million euros.
Spain's regions are shut out of capital markets, and Cantabria said the credit line was the cheapest option available to handle its finances. It estimated the cost of the credit would be around 5.5 percent.
Other regions, including Catalonia, which is responsible for close to a fifth of the country' economic output, have already tapped the credit line for an amount close to 17 billion euros.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders: