MADRID, April 2 Spain new car registrations fell by 4.5 percent year-on-year in March, car manufacturers association ANFAC said on Monday, after a drop of 2.1 percent a month earlier.

Over the last past month 84,427 cars were sold, the association said.

ANFAC also reported that new registrations fell by 1.9 percent in the first quarter of the year to 204,119 units. (Reporting by Nigel Davies; editing by Paul Day)