MADRID, July 2 Spain's new car registrations fell by 12.1 percent year-on-year in June, car manufacturers association ANFAC said on Monday, marking the twenty-fourth straight month of declining sales.

ANFAC also reported that new registrations fell by 8.2 percent in the first half of the year to 406,070 units.

Over the past month, 73,258 cars were sold, the association said. (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)