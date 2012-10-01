UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MADRID Oct 1 Spanish car sales fell by 36.8 percent in September on an annual basis, according to car manufacturers' association ANFAC on Monday, after a rise in value-added tax from Sept. 1 kept consumers away from concessionaries.
New car sales rose by 3.4 percent in August ahead of the tax hike. (Reporting By Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources