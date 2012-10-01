MADRID Oct 1 Spanish car sales fell by 36.8 percent in September on an annual basis, according to car manufacturers' association ANFAC on Monday, after a rise in value-added tax from Sept. 1 kept consumers away from concessionaries.

New car sales rose by 3.4 percent in August ahead of the tax hike. (Reporting By Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)