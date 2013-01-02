MADRID Jan 2 Spanish car sales fell 13.4 percent in 2012 on an annual basis, the spokesman for the car manufacturers' association Anfac said on Wednesday.

Car sales dropped 23 percent in December year-on-year, after a 20.3 percent slip in November, Anfac said.

"The 2013 new car market is expected to be very similar to that seen in 2012," the Anfac spokesman said.

The Spanish government's new car subsidy scheme, introduced Oct. 1 to stimulate the battered market in the economic downturn, has meant the slide in new car sales has been less marked than expected, Anfac has said.

The Spanish car industry has been hit hard by the prolonged economic slump and sales have been further hurt by government-backed austerity measures, including a 3 percentage point increase in value-added tax from September 1.