MADRID, June 3 Spanish car sales fell 2.6 percent year-on-year in May, dragged down by waning sales to companies, with rent-a-car groups among those that cut purchases, car manufacturers' association Anfac said on Monday.

The slide in sales reversed a rise in April for the first time in months, when sales were partly boosted by a calendar effect.

Anfac said 70,534 cars were sold in May. A government subsidy scheme has helped sales to individuals, with a 14 percent rise in May, but this failed to offset a 14 percent decline in sales to companies. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Tracy Rucinski)