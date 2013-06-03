UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MADRID, June 3 Spanish car sales fell 2.6 percent year-on-year in May, dragged down by waning sales to companies, with rent-a-car groups among those that cut purchases, car manufacturers' association Anfac said on Monday.
The slide in sales reversed a rise in April for the first time in months, when sales were partly boosted by a calendar effect.
Anfac said 70,534 cars were sold in May. A government subsidy scheme has helped sales to individuals, with a 14 percent rise in May, but this failed to offset a 14 percent decline in sales to companies. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Tracy Rucinski)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources