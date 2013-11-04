Nov 4 Subsidies boosted Spanish car sales for the second month running in October, car manufacturers' association Anfac said on Monday.

Sales rose 34.4 percent year-on-year after a 28.5 percent rise in September.

Some 60,301 new cars were registered in October after 45,174 in the same month a year earlier, the association said. (Reporting By Sarah Morris; editing by Keiron Henderson)