MADRID Aug 1 Spanish car sales increased 14.8 percent year-on-year in July, the first rise in two months, boosted by a government subsidy scheme for the purchase of new vehicles, car manufacturers' association Anfac said on Thursday.

Anfac said 75,024 cars were sold in July, adding that the subsidy scheme - which was extended by the government earlier this month - would lead to the sale of more than 700,000 cars in 2013. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski, Editing by Sarah White)