UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MADRID Nov 4 Subsidies boosted Spanish car sales for the second month running in October, car manufacturers' association Anfac said on Monday.
Sales rose 34.4 percent year-on-year in October after a 28.5 percent rise in September.
Some 60,301 new cars were registered in October after 45,174 in the same month a year earlier, the association said.
Internal demand remained low but government schemes had revitalised a lackluster market, Anfac said.
Company car registrations rose in October for the first time after 20 months of falls, up 7.6 percent, to 18,728 cars.
Across all sectors, more than 715,000 new registrations would be completed this year, Anfac forecast.
"We're optimistic not just about the rest of the year but also about a clear improvement in business in 2014," said Jaume Roura, head of car dealers association Faconauto.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources