MADRID, Sept 1 Spanish car sales rose 5.9 percent year-on-year in August, the first rise in 13 months, car makers association ANFAC said on Thursday.

Car sales registered 47,224 units in August.

However, ANFAC said the data reflected a statistical anomaly after a low sales volume in August last year. The association said that this August and last August were the only months in 20 years to register a sales figure under 50,000 unit.

Car sales have fallen 22.2 percent January-August compared with the same period last year.

