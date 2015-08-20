* Catalonia's borrowing costs jump on secession fears

* Separatist alliance tipped to win Sept regional election

* Some see buying opportunity as split unlikely

* Election concerns cited as Spanish bonds lag Italy

By John Geddie

LONDON, Aug 20 Investors are treating the debt of Spain's richest region Catalonia with suspicion, worrying that elections there next month could set it on a path towards independence.

The additional cost Catalonia has to pay to borrow on financial markets compared with federal Spain -- as implied by their respective bond yields -- has more than doubled since mid-May.

Strategists say the northeastern region's election on Sept. 27 is climbing up the market's agenda now that concerns about Greece's finances have been allayed.

But some fund managers are buying up the region's debt, viewing the higher returns on offer as a good bet on the basis that independence remains unlikely.

The main Catalan parties supporting a split from Spain have joined forces to avoid splintering the pro-independence vote and, in spite of staunch opposition from Madrid, they say a victory would pave the way for secession within 18 months.

Polls indicate the pro-independence alliance is likely to win most seats in the Catalan parliament, but it is not clear if it would get an outright majority or could govern alone.

"There is concern in the market that there could well be some form of secession," said Matt Cairns, strategist at Rabobank.

"It is one of those issues that the market has taken its eye off because there has been so much noise about Greece."

The difference, or spread, between what Catalonia and Spain would pay to borrow money over five years is around 2.3 percentage points, up from 1.1 points in May, and 1.4 points in July before Catalan pro-independence leaders agreed to join forces.

This gap hit its widest in two years on Aug. 4, the day after Catalan President Artur Mas -- who has taken up the secession cause in recent years -- formally called the vote, also pushing the issue to the fore in a national election expected in November.

Click here to see the bond yield divergence: link.reuters.com/req45w

Catalonia has a 1 billion euro bond maturing on Sept. 15, though this like other debt falling due will be covered by special credit lines the Madrid government offers to regions, a source at the Catalan treasury told Reuters.

SYMBOLIC

In a symbolic poll on independence last November, about 80 percent of 2.2 million Catalans who voted backed secession, but the turnout was little more than 40 percent. Spain's top court said the vote was unconstitutional and Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has ruled out independence.

Mark Dowding, a fund manager at Bluebay Asset Management, believes that while the secession threat could win Catalonia more autonomy, a split from Spain is unlikely.

"We view the recent widening in the spread as an overshoot and that bonds from the region may represent an interesting investment opportunity against a backdrop of negligible yields in euro zone government bonds," said Dowding, who has been buying up Catalan bonds in recent weeks.

On Thursday, Catalan 10-year bond yields traded at 3.9 percent, virtually double the yield on the equivalent Spanish government bond.

Strategists said concerns about next month's vote have also contributed to driving Spain's borrowing costs higher than its southern peer Italy. At 0.2 percentage points, the gap is its widest for two years.

"A separatist parliamentary majority could realise its plan to declare the region independent from Spain. In spite of improved Spanish economic data the spread differential between Spain and Italy could widen further," said DZ Bank's Daniel Lenz. (Additional reporting by Sarah White in Madrid; Graphics by Alasdair Pal,; editing by John Stonestreet)