MADRID May 17 Spain's central government has
approved the spending plans for 2012 for the north-eastern
region of Catalonia, key to helping the country meet its public
deficit targets, a spokeswoman for the region's Economy Ministry
told Reuters on Thursday.
The region represents around a fifth of the country's
economic output and has passed a tough budget including cuts to
education and health system.
"We can confirm that an agreement has been reached with the
central government for this year's spending plans," a
spokeswoman said.
All 17 highly-devolved Spanish regions were meeting with
Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro to seek approval for their
revenue and spending plans for this year or face intervention by
the central government.
A source being briefed on the meeting said the budget plan
of the small north-western region of Asturias had been rejected
by the government.
