MADRID, Sept 10 Separatist parties are on track to win a slim majority of seats in the Catalan Parliament in a Sept. 27 election, an official poll found on Thursday, potentially paving the way for the wealthy northeastern region to declare independence from Spain.

The poll by the state-run Sociological Research Centre (CIS) found that the main pro-independence platform Junts pel Si would win 38.1 percent of the vote, giving them 60 or 61 seats in the 135-seat Catalan parliament.

Together with a predicted eight seats for the left-wing, pro-independence party CUP, it would give separatists a very slim majority with 68 or 69 seats. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Paul Day)