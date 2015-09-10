MADRID, Sept 10 Separatist parties are on track
to win a slim majority of seats in the Catalan Parliament in a
Sept. 27 election, an official poll found on Thursday,
potentially paving the way for the wealthy northeastern region
to declare independence from Spain.
The poll by the state-run Sociological Research Centre (CIS)
found that the main pro-independence platform Junts pel Si would
win 38.1 percent of the vote, giving them 60 or 61 seats in the
135-seat Catalan parliament.
Together with a predicted eight seats for the left-wing,
pro-independence party CUP, it would give separatists a very
slim majority with 68 or 69 seats.
