MADRID Dec 2 The Spanish Constitutional Court
on Wednesday said it has revoked Catalonia's motion in
Parliament to begin the process to separate from the rest of
Spain.
Catalonia's Parliament passed a resolution in November
setting out a plan to establish a republic within 18 months in
the highly industrialized and populous northeastern region which
accounts for about a fifth of Spain's economic output.
The process had been blocked since Nov. 11 pending a final
decision by the Court.
Catalan leaders elected in September have specifically vowed
to ignore the rulings of the Constitutional Court.
(Reporting by Raquel Castillo, writing by Paul Day; Editing by
Julien Toyer)