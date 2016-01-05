MADRID Jan 5 Spain's acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Tuesday he saw no alternative to a repeat of elections in Catalonia after the region's pro-independence party fractured over who to name as the new government's leader.

On the formation of a national government after the inconclusive Dec. 20 national election, Rajoy said he had no plans to stand down as prime minister candidate.

There are more policy similarities between his conservative People's Party and its traditional political rivals, the Socialists, than there were differences, he said, adding that there were no red lines over pacts with them or liberal Ciudadanos. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Angus MacSwann)