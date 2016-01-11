European shares drop as banks and tech stocks weigh
LONDON, April 11 European shares fell on Tuesday as banks and tech stocks weighed, led lower by a slump in Dialog Semiconductor's shares, though energy stocks provided support.
MADRID Jan 11 Spain's Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez reiterated on Monday he would not back the re-election of acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, who has called for a "grand coalition" with his People's Party after an inconclusive election last month.
Catalonia's parliament swore in a new separatist leader on Sunday, putting the region's bid for independence from the rest of the country back on track and raising pressure on national politicians to reach a deal on a new government..
Sanchez has said he would not join forces with any party which supports the region's move to separate from Spain, dismissing a left-wing coalition with Podemos which says Catalonia should be given the right to a referendum.
(Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez, Writing by Paul Day, Editing by Angus MacSwan)
TOKYO, April 11 Japanese government bond prices ticked up on Tuesday as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea and Syria as well as renewed uncertainty over the French presidential election prompted fund inflows to the safety of bonds.