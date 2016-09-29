MADRID, Sept 29 Catalonia's pro-independence
government won a confidence vote in parliament on Thursday that
it hopes will drum up support for its attempts to split from
Spain.
Triggered by squabbling among separatist factions which hold
power in Catalonia's regional assembly, the 72-63 win in the
vote serves as a show of unity as local leaders try to push
ahead with secession plans.
The wealthy north-eastern region's premier, Carles
Puigdemont, has said a victory in the win would accelerate his
government's proposals to construct an independent Catalan
state, with or without Spain's consent.
