MADRID May 25 Spain's wealthiest autonomous region, Catalonia, needs financing help from the central government as it is running out of options for refinancing debt this year, Catalan President Artur Mas said on Friday.

"We don't care how they do it, but we need to make payments at the end of the month. Your economy can't recover if you can't pay your bills," Mas, of the centre-right Convergence and Union Party, told a group of reporters from foreign media.

Catalonia, which represents one fifth of the Spanish economy, has more than 13 billion euros in debt to refinance this year, as well as its deficit.

Debt woes in Spain's 17 highly devolved regions, and rising bad loans at the country's banks, are both at the heart of the euro zone debt crisis because investors are concerned they could strain finances so much Spain will need an international bailout.

(Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Catherine Evans)