MADRID, Sept 10 Separatist parties are on track
to win a slim majority of seats in Catalonia's parliament in a
Sept. 27 election, a poll indicated on Thursday, potentially
paving the way for the wealthy northeastern region to declare
independence from Spain.
The poll of 3,000 Catalan voters by the state-run
Sociological Research Centre (CIS) found that the main
pro-independence movement Junts pel Si would win 38.1 percent of
the vote, or 60-61 seats in the 135-seat Catalan parliament.
Together with a predicted eight seats for the left-wing,
pro-independence party CUP, it would give separatists a very
slim majority with 68 or 69 seats.
Separatist parties are portraying the regional election as a
proxy vote on independence and have said that winning a majority
of seats, and not necessarily of votes, would allow them to
launch a "road map" to secession within 18 months.
That is fiercely disputed by centre-right Spanish Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy, who has ruled out a Catalan breakaway.
If the opinion poll results were confirmed on election day,
it would give ammunition to opponents of independence -- as they
may well argue that a 44 percent share of the vote for the
separatist parties and a tiny majority of seats does not give
them a mandate to push ahead with an independence campaign.
Tens of thousands of flag-waving supporters of independence
are expected to flood the streets of Barcelona on Friday for a
march marking Catalonia's national day, which this year will
also signal the start of campaigning for the Catalan election.
