By Julien Toyer
BARCELONA, Sept 28 Europe is not about to get a
new nation after secessionists won a majority in the parliament
of Spain's Catalonia region but the Madrid government may be
forced into concessions on tax and infrastructure.
Even before Sunday's election, a unilateral move by the
Catalan separatists to declare independence had been widely
ruled out by the Spanish government, European institutions and
financial markets.
It became an even more remote possibility when, although the
secessionist parties secured an absolute majority in the
regional parliament, their breakaway plans won fewer than half
the votes cast.
"I hope this will end up in an agreement and that Catalans
will obtain a better situation out of all this," said Gloria
Calvo, a receptionist from Barcelona as she walked in the
streets of the Catalan capital.
"I hope it all turns out well and that the result of the
general election in December will help," she also said.
Calvo summed up the mood not only in Catalonia but also in
Madrid and the rest of Spain where people want to move on from
the tense political battle over independence that has dominated
the regional and national agendas for three years.
A recent survey by the state-run Centro de Investigaciones
Sociologicas showed that only 1.3 percent of Spanish voters saw
nationalist tensions as one of Spain's top three problems.
That number is higher in Catalonia, where there is a broad
consensus that the Spanish government has failed to invest
enough and protect the local language and culture, but no
reliable survey puts it at more than 20 percent.
The outcome is that Catalan voters cast a ballot in favour
of independence in the belief that it would spur discussions
between the two camps and improve their personal lives in the
future, said Jose Juan Toharia, from polling firm Metroscopia.
"A big part of those who voted for (the winning separatist
group) Junts pel Si (Together for Yes) didn't do it for
(obtaining) independence but to give a kick to the Spanish
state, say 'no' to its current policies and negotiate," Toharia
said.
Spanish financial markets read the outcome in a similar way
and rallied on Monday as the risk of a move to secede faded.
TAX DEAL
People in Madrid, although they are often opposed to Catalan
independence, would not disagree on discussing new arrangements
for the wealthy region.
Marcelino Castro, a 64-year-old manager of a driving school,
said the vote showed a majority of Catalans wanted to remain
part of Spain and they should be offered something.
"It's possible to share services between Spain and Catalonia
and also respect its singularity... Maybe it's now time to
review its competences," Castro said.
Talks are set to focus on a more favourable tax regime for
Catalonia, something Rajoy opposed in 2012, triggering the
current separatist campaign.
Catalonia has long asked the central government to give it
the same treatment as the Basque Country, which has increased
spending powers on the taxes it collects and transfers less of
them to poorer regions.
The government in the regional capital Barcelona is also
hoping to receive more infrastructures spending and be granted
better legal protection for the Catalan language and culture.
More controversial at the countrywide level, but no longer
off the table and now openly backed by Spain's left, would be a
constitutional reform that would recognise Catalonia as a nation
within the Spanish state.
"WHERE IS THE PRESIDENT?"
Reaching a deal on those issues may not be easy in the short
term. But many say the year-end general election, which is
expected to split the vote between at least four big parties and
force them into talks, could make it possible.
A centrist party, Ciudadanos, which emerged as the main
kingmaker nationally following the Catalan vote, called on
Monday for a "new era of dialogue and consensus in Catalonia."
That echoes the positions of anti-austerity party Podemos as
well as the opposition Socialists, and left centre-right Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy on his own in trying to resist the
shifting tide in favour of talks over the constitution.
However, hours after his People's Party scored its worst
result in a Catalan election in over 20 years, in line with the
rest of other local and regional votes so far this year, his
position appeared to be weakening.
Albert Rivera, the leader of Ciudadanos, the only party
Rajoy is seen potentially teaming up with to retain government,
said the prime minister was the main person responsible for the
separatist parliamentary victory in Catalonia because he had
failed to make Spain attractive.
"If Spain functions well then separatism goes down," Rivera
said. "But where is the president of the Spanish government?
Rajoy shows he doesn't understand what's going on."
