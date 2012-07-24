* Catalonia says looking at conditions of regional liquidity
fund
* Denies report it was set to tap fund
* Admits financing needs to meet this year
By Nigel Davies
MADRID, July 24 Spain's north-eastern region of
Catalonia, which accounts for a fifth of the country's economic
output, said on Tuesday that it had financing needs to meet,
while its access to markets has been shut off, but that it had
not decided yet whether to ask Madrid for financial help.
On Friday, the eastern region of Valencia became the first
to call for aid of around 3.5 billion euros from an 18 billion
euro government fund being set up to help cover maturing debt
costs this year.
Analysts say several other of Spain's 17 autonomous regions
could echo Valencia's request, which triggered a new wave of
risk aversion among investors that has brought Spain closer to
needing a full-blown international bailout.
Catalonia, Spain's most indebted region, has debt repayments
of 5.76 billion euros in the second half of the year, with a
2.61 billion euro bond falling due in November.
"We have not made a decision, but we admit that we have
liquidity needs, and it has to be the Treasury that helps the
regions out because that's who we pay taxes to," said the
spokeswoman for the region's economy minister, Andreu
Mas-Colell.
The regions have until the end of December to decide whether
to tap the funds or not, even if most have debt redemption
hurdles to meet beforehand.
Catalonia has previously called on the central government to
help it with its funding, and campaigned for the last year for
the Treasury to help its finances through the introduction of
'hispanobonos', bonds issued by the state for the regions.
But it insisted on Tuesday it was not ready to tap the
bailout fund, and was still looking at the fine print of how the
fund would operate.
"Until the mechanism is fully implemented there is no rush
to decide," said the spokeswoman.
The central government funding comes with strict conditions
tying recipients to tough deficit limits that many say will be
hard to meet as revenues fall and austerity measures bite.
Mas-Colell told BBC radio on Tuesday that Catalonia's
funding relied on the state treasury. The spokeswoman said he
had been misinterpreted and that this was not a reference to a
specific aid request.
($1 = 0.8253 euros)
(Reporting by Nigel Davies; Editing by John Stonestreet)