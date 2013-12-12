GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks edge higher, dollar up before U.S. payrolls
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index marginally higher, Nikkei rises 1 pct
(Corrects to show Catalonia is in northeastern Spain, not north west)
MADRID Dec 12 Separatist parties in Spain's northeastern Catalonia region have agreed the wording of a referendum on independence from Spain on Nov. 9, 2014, the head of the regional government announced on Thursday.
Artur Mas said the vote, highly likely to be stopped short by the central government in Madrid despite rising nationalist fervour, would ask two questions: "Do you want Catalonia to be a state?" and "Do you want that state to be independent?" (Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Julien Toyer)
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index marginally higher, Nikkei rises 1 pct
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, March 9 Investors are spurning U.S.-based high-yield junk bond funds, Lipper data showed on Thursday, as they keep gobbling up stocks and other risky assets. High-yield bond funds posted $2.1 billion in net withdrawals during the week ended March 8, the most since November 2016, the data showed. The flight from lower-grade corporate debt follows strong performance in t
TOKYO, March 10 The dollar firmed to six-week highs against the yen on Friday and looked set for a modest weekly gain as investors awaited U.S. job data later in the day that is expected to reinforce expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week.