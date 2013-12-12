(Corrects to show Catalonia is in northeastern Spain, not north west)

MADRID Dec 12 Separatist parties in Spain's northeastern Catalonia region have agreed the wording of a referendum on independence from Spain on Nov. 9, 2014, the head of the regional government announced on Thursday.

Artur Mas said the vote, highly likely to be stopped short by the central government in Madrid despite rising nationalist fervour, would ask two questions: "Do you want Catalonia to be a state?" and "Do you want that state to be independent?" (Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Julien Toyer)