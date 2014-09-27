By Elena Gyldenkerne
BARCELONA, Spain, Sept 27 The president of
Spain's Catalonia region signed a decree on Saturday calling an
independence referendum on Nov. 9, putting him on a collision
course with the central government which says such a vote is
illegal.
The wealthy north-eastern region, which accounts for around
a fifth of Spain's economy, has its own language and distinct
culture and has long fought for self-rule. A large majority of
Catalans want to hold a referendum on independence, polls show.
The region's president, Artur Mas, signed the decree in a
solemn ceremony in the Catalan government offices in Barcelona -
the gothic Generalitat Palace - surrounded by his government and
political allies in his campaign for independence.
"Catalonia wants to speak. Wants to be heard. Wants to vote.
Now is the right time and we have the right legal framework to
do so," Mas said in a speech in Catalan, Spanish and English
immediately after the signing ceremony.
Madrid has vowed to block a referendum. On Friday, Spanish
Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said the
cabinet would meet on Monday to formalise the appeal against the
vote.
The objection would then be handed to the Constitutional
Court, suspending the vote until a final ruling on its legality,
which could take years.
Spain's central government says a Catalan independence
referendum would violate the country's 1978 constitution, drawn
up on Spain's transition to democracy.
Political analysts expect the Catalan leader to call early
elections after Madrid blocks the vote. He would then use the
elections as a way to give Catalans a chance to vote on
independence from Spain.
Mas is under pressure from separatist coalition partners to
go ahead with a referendum even if it is declared illegal,
although he has himself said he would not do anything that is
against the law.
Madrid's refusal to allow a vote has angered many Catalans,
even those who favour continued union with Spain. Hundreds of
thousands of people marched in the streets of Barcelona earlier
this month for the right to hold a referendum.
(Additional reporting and writing by Paul Day; Editing by
Pravin Char)