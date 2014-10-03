* Sets up panel to supervise independence referendum
* Spanish government pledges to appeal the panel
* Catalan businessmen call for dialogue
(Adds Catalan business executive views on succession)
By Tracy Rucinski and Emma Pinedo
MADRID, Oct 3 The leader of Catalonia has set up
a panel to supervise a contested independence referendum next
month, defying Spain's central government which has gone to the
courts to block the vote.
The president of the wealthy north-east region, Artur Mas,
appointed a seven-strong committee to oversee the ballot on
Thursday evening, the local government said in a statement.
It was the first official move to prepare for the planned
Nov. 9 vote on separation from Spain since the Constitutional
Court agreed on Monday to review the legality of the referendum
-- a decision that effectively suspended the ballot.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's People's Party will appeal
the creation of the commission, the head of its Catalan division
said. "Mas has lost his sense of responsibility, his sense of
state and his common sense," said Alicia Sanchez-Camacho.
Catalonia, with a population of 7.5 million people, its own
language and accounting for a fifth of Spain's economy, has long
sought independence and was buoyed by the close result of last
month's referendum in Scotland.
Madrid, worried that a vote would tear the country apart
just as it is slowly emerging from a ferocious economic
downturn, argues that any ballot on secession would be against
Spain's 1979 constitution.
Catalonia said earlier this week it would temporarily
suspend campaigning as it prepared to appeal against the
Constitutional Court decision.
Mas is due to meet pro-independence parties in Barcelona on
Friday to decide strategy following the court ruling. Political
analysts have said Mas was likely to call early regional
elections, turning it into a de-facto plebiscite on secession.
CORPORATE SOUL-SEARCHING
The Catalan capital of Barcelona is home to some of Spain's
biggest companies, which are warily watching developments.
"Obviously (the situation) is worrying ... What is desirable
is for there to be a dialogue," said Josep Lluis Bonet, chairman
of Catalan sparkling wine maker Freixenet.
While most executives have held their views on independence
close to their chests, fearful of a customer backlash, Bonet has
been one of the most outspoken against separatism.
"Things are just fine how they are and we hope we're lucky
enough for it to stay that way," he told reporters before an
Ibero-American conference in Madrid.
Oil company Repsol's chairman Antonio Brufau, who
is Catalan, also called for some soul-searching.
"We need to start reflecting, so what is done is for the
good of everyone. There are more things that unite us than keep
us apart. We should look for the things that bring us together,"
Brufau told reporters.
While Repsol is based in Madrid, its largest shareholder is
Barcelona-based Caixabank, Spain's third biggest
lender.
Other major Spanish companies with headquarters in Barcelona
include the country's largest drug company Grifols,
global infrastructure firm Abertis, gas and power firm
Gas Natural Fenosa and lender Sabadell.
(Editing by Paul Day and Crispian Balmer)