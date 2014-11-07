* Symbolic vote set to take place peacefully on Sunday
* Big turnout could pave way for early regional elections
* But unclear Catalan parties will stand united after vote
* Central government offers dialogue on constitution, taxes
By Elena Gyldenkerne
BARCELONA, Nov 7 Catalans are expected to turn
out in droves on Sunday to make their strongest show of force to
date for breaking away from the rest of Spain in a symbolic
independence referendum.
But the chances of a formal vote on Catalan autonomy remain
slim - partly because regional authorities are themselves
divided over how far to go.
Secessionist-minded politicians helped by cultural
organisations and thousands of volunteers organised the informal
vote after Spain's High Court issued an injunction preventing a
formal but non-binding referendum.
It is not yet clear if the ballot boxes will be installed in
official buildings such as town halls or schools or if they will
simply be put in the streets.
Opinion polls show that as many as 80 percent of the 7.5
million people in the northeast region back more autonomy from
Spain, with about 50 percent in favour of full independence.
"We hope that Spain will reconsider its position and realise
that things can't stay as they are for long. They will have to
give in at some point," said Joan Parra, a pensioner from
Barcelona who favours independence.
The autonomous community of Catalonia accounts for one fifth
of Spain's economic output and its long-standing desire for
independence has been fuelled by the country's deep recession of
the past few years.
It also took heart from the Scottish independence campaign,
although that was eventually crushed in a referendum in
September.
But while most Catalans feel they have been unfairly
penalised by cuts in national public spending on welfare and
other services when the region's taxes contribute a
disproportionate amount to the country's income, many of them
also oppose breaking away from Spain.
"There is only one Spain," said Jose Jimenez, a Barcelona
hospital employee. "They're trying to push separatism but at the
end of the day it is the Spanish government that rules in our
country. So I don't see this vote as a right move."
EARLY ELECTIONS?
Officials from Catalonia's two main political parties say
that a strong turnout of more than 1.5 million people would both
add pressure on Catalonia president Artur Mas to call early
regional elections and send a strong signal to Madrid that
Catalonia means business.
They hope the vote will prompt Spain's central government to
sit down with them and negotiate more tax and political autonomy
for the region, or even convince Madrid to accept a full-blown
independence referendum in the future.
The centre-right Convergencia i Union and the left-wing
Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya have used Spain's wider
economic woes and Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's fierce
opposition to holding any referendum to press their independence
agenda.
But once the symbolic vote is over on Sunday, it is unclear
whether the two parties will stand united against the Madrid
government.
Undermining their thus-far united stance are upcoming
regional elections, which both parties have said they will try
to use as a proxy to vote on secession by running with a joint
electoral platform.
"This will be difficult, especially given that polls have
recently confirmed that the secessionist Republican Left of
Catalonia (ERC) would win a snap poll," said Teneo Intelligence
analyst Antonio Barroso.
"In any case, the resulting regional parliament would be
highly fragmented, which would prevent ERC from imposing its
agenda, thereby reducing the risk of a unilateral declaration of
independence."
DIALOGUE?
Mas, who heads the CiU party, said on Wednesday that he
would ask Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy next week to restart
dialogue on a series of economic measures. But ERC leader Oriol
Junqueras believes no talks with the central government should
take place until Catalonia becomes an independent state.
Even within Mas' CiU party, there are divisions over whether
Catalonia should claim full independence or simply discuss
better terms for the region within the Spanish state.
Among the measures that Mas and Rajoy could discuss are an
increase in central government spending in the region as well as
greater powers for the autonomous community to raise taxes.
Rajoy has even said he would put constitutional reform on
the table. Such a move, which would turn Spain into a more a
federal state, might better accommodate Catalonia's long-term
national feelings without agreeing to secession.
On Sunday, the vote is likely to take place peacefully.
Carme Forcadell, the president of the Catalan National
Assembly, one of the organisations that are organising the vote,
said the voting process in unstoppable.
"I don't think they will prevent us from voting, either in
the streets or in schools. They can't prevent us from getting
altogether at the same time in schools to vote. What would they
do ?"
The Spanish state insists it will closely monitor any
infringement of the law. But government sources say it is
unlikely the regional police, which is controlled by the Catalan
government, will stand in the way of people casting their
ballots.
(Addtional reporting and writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by
Alessandra Galloni and Angus MacSwan)