* Rajoy says Catalonia should seek constitution reform
* Remains opposed to any talks over independence referendum
* Catalan head to be sued for disobedience, dishonesty
(Adds Rajoy, context)
By Julien Toyer and Carlos Ruano
MADRID, Nov 12 Spanish Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy on Wednesday urged Catalonia to seek a constitutional
reform to resolve its political problems with Madrid but he
ruled out talks on a possible referendum on independence.
The public prosecutor's office meanwhile prepared to sue
Catalan president Artur Mas on charges of disobedience and
dishonesty after he defied a court injunction and held a
symbolic vote on secession on Sunday.
"If what he (Mas) wants is to change the constitution to
better fit into it...he has all the right to do so. He should
have started from there," Rajoy told a news conference.
But Rajoy said he would oppose any reform that touched on
national sovereignty and no talks could take place over a
potential independence vote.
"I strongly believe in dialogue to solve political problems.
But any dialogue should take place within the limits of the
constitution," he said.
More than two million citizens Catalonians took part in a
the non-binding vote on independence from Spain - billed as
"citizen's consultatation) on Sunday, reinforcing the wealthy
northeast region's long-standing campaign for a break with the
rest of Spain.
On Tuesday, Mas proposed the establishment of a permanent
dialogue over Catalan independence and measures to boost the
economy of the region, which accounts for about a fifth of
Spain's population and economic output.
If the central government failed to address Catalonia's
concerns, Mas said, then he would likely seek to bring forward
the next regional elections due in late 2016 and use them as a
proxy for a referendum on independence.
"That is what is on offer?," Rajoy said. "That if we don't
do what Mr Mas says then he will call for elections. Is that the
sort of dialogue we're being invited to?"
Mas, who lacks an absolute majority in the Catalan
parliament, said such early elections would only be organised if
Catalan parties could agree to run on a common platform.
He may however not be able to run himself as a complaint for
disobedience and dishonesty set to be filed by Spain's public
prosecutor could mean he is banned from it.
(Editing by Angus MacSwan)