(Corrects paragraph four to remove reference to Catalan
national day, which is September 11. Vote is scheduled for
September 27)
MADRID Jan 14 The wealthy Spanish region of
Catalonia will hold an election for its regional parliament on
September 27, a vote the main parties want to use as a proxy for
a referendum on independence opposed by Madrid.
The date, announced at a news conference by the head of the
northeastern regional government Artur Mas on Wednesday, is a
few months before Spain's general election and reignites the
deeply divisive issue of Catalonia's status within or without
Spain.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has taken a hard line on
secessionist ambitions in the region, which accounts for one
fifth of Spain's economic output.
The vote will not include a joint list of candidates from
the two main parties in favour of independence -- Mas's
Convergencia (Convergence) and Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya
(The Republican Left of Catalonia).
"We will run with different (candidate) lists but with a
common national road map," Mas said.
The Catalan regional vote had been due no later than 2016.
Catalonia defied Madrid to go ahead with a symbolic
secession vote on Nov. 9 and Artur Mas subsequently raised the
prospect of early elections to further the independence cause.
A majority of people in Catalonia would vote to stay part of
Spain, a poll by the regional government showed in December, the
first in years to show a majority against independence but by a
very slim margin.
