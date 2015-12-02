(Adds quote from ruling, reaction, context)
MADRID Dec 2 Spain's Constitutional Court
blocked a Catalan secession drive on Wednesday, deepening
confrontation and adding to political uncertainty in Spain
before this month's national election.
The Constitutional Court, in an unusually rapid decision,
struck down a resolution by the Catalan regional assembly last
month which set out a plan to establish a republic within 18
months in the well-off northeastern region which accounts for
about a fifth of Spain's economic output.
Declaring the resolution unconstitutional, the court said
the Catalan assembly "cannot set itself up as a source of legal
and political legitimacy to the point of assuming the authority
to violate the constitutional order."
The court was ruling on an appeal by the centre-right
government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, who has called
Catalonian independence "nonsense" and declared that it will
never happen.
Rajoy welcomed the ruling. "The immense majority of
Spaniards who believe in Spain, national sovereignty and the
equality of Spaniards will be very pleased," he said during a
speech.
There was no immediate reaction from Catalan leaders.
Parties favouring a split from Spain won a majority of seats
in the Catalan parliament in September, although they fell just
short of half the vote.
Pro-independence parties took the election result as an
endorsement of their plan to start a process towards a split
from Spain after Rajoy's government rejected calls for a
referendum similar to the one that culminated in Scotland opting
to remain part of Britain in 2014.
Since the Catalan assembly has said it will ignore decisions
by the Constitutional Court, the ruling is likely to deepen the
standoff between Catalonia and the central government in Madrid.
Spain's parliament in October gave the Constitutional Court
powers to fine or suspend authorities that do not carry out its
rulings, shoring up its legal powers to deal with any Catalan
independence bid.
The next steps are complicated by national politics. Rajoy,
running for re-election in a Dec. 20 general election, is ahead
in the polls but his People's Party is seen falling short of the
majority needed to govern alone.
Opposition to Catalan independence is a vote winner across
the political spectrum in the rest of Spain, especially for
Rajoy's party and newcomers Ciudadanos, a centrist party founded
in Catalonia.
Catalan politicians have so far been unable to agree on a
new head of the regional government, which could force the
region to hold new elections next year.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft, Raquel Castillo, Inmaculada Sanz;
Editing by Julien Toyer/Ruth Pitchford)