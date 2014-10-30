MADRID Oct 30 Spain's Council of State on Thursday unanimously backed a move for the government to try to block a planned "consultation of citizens" on independence in the region of Catalonia on Nov. 9, a spokeswoman for the consultative body said.

The northeastern region earlier this month abandoned plans for a referendum on that day after it was blocked in the courts by the central government, and said instead it would hold a vote open to anyone who wants to cast their ballot.

The Council of State now wants the government to ask the Constitutional Court to declare this new vote illegal. (Reporting by Emma Pinedo, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Julien Toyer)