MADRID Dec 24 The Spanish king's traditional
Christmas Eve address did not air on Catalonia's public
television on Tuesday for the first time in the broadcaster's
30-year history, highlighting growing separatist fervour in the
wealthy north-eastern region.
Workers at the broadcaster went on a brief strike during the
king's speech and other programming was aired instead. The
official reason was to protest cost cuts and outsourcing of some
production. Catalonia has clashed with the central government in
Madrid over cuts on spending on public services.
In his address, King Juan Carlos did not directly discuss
the contentious issue of Catalan independence, but he made a
strong appeal to Spaniards to unify and embrace their diversity
as the country struggles to emerge from a deep five-year
economic crisis that has left one in four workers out of a job.
"Together we have resolved problems even more difficult than
the ones we face today and we've always aimed for the same
common goal," the king said. "Spain is a great nation that is
worth fighting for."
Catalonia - which has its own language - is home to 7.6
million people and produces about a fifth of Spain's economic
output. Its leader, Artur Mas of the centre-right CiU political
alliance, is pushing for a referendum on Nov. 9 next year on
independence from Spain.
That would be two months after Scotland holds a similar vote
on whether to break from the United Kingdom.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy says the Catalan
plebiscite would be unconstitutional and has vowed to block it
in Parliament and in the courts.
Mas's referendum drive may prove a political dead end for
him and his party. If the central government blocks the
plebiscite, his coalition with radical independence party the
Catalan Republican Left, or ERC, could fall apart and force him
to call early elections. Polls show he would lose the election
to the ERC.
BREAKAWAY
Catalonia has long had a strong movement for nationalism -
primarily as a push for greater autonomy within Spain.
But in recent years a more radical independence movement has
taken root and polls show roughly half of Catalans would vote
for full independence if there were a referendum.
Cost cutting imposed by the Spanish central government due
to the economic crisis, perceptions of unfair tax treatment and
constant tussles with Madrid over self-governing powers have all
fuelled the independence movement.
Public television in the Basque Country, another highly
devolved region ruled by a nationalist party, did not transmit
the King's speech on Tuesday either. But 30-year-old Basque
public television EiTB has rarely broadcast the speech, as the
Basque Nationalist Party, or PNV, is historically critical of
the monarchy.
Juan Carlos has been on the throne 38 years and is
considered a key player in Spain's transition to democracy in
the 1970s after dictator Francisco Franco died.
The audience for his Christmas address has fallen somewhat
in recent years as corruption charges against the king's
son-in-law have damaged the royal family's credibility.
On Tuesday, the king said he knew he had to set an example
for all Spaniards and called on politicians to meet the highest
ethical standards.
A series of back and hip operations have raised questions
over whether the king might abdicate, but he signalled he was
not considering stepping aside by saying: "I'm determined to
continue to encourage civic participation and faithfully serve
my mandate."
