MADRID Jan 5 Catalonia's acting head Artur Mas said on Tuesday he would not convene new elections in the wealthy northeastern Spanish region until Monday, leaving the door open for the rebel far-left party CUP to support his candidature.

"There's time until Sunday for the swearing-in of the regional head. I'm not going to sign the electoral decree until the eleventh," he said in a speech. (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)