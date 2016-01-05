DIARY - Today in Washington - April 10
1100/1500: USDA releases weekly U.S. export inspections for grains and oilseeds.
MADRID Jan 5 Catalonia's acting head Artur Mas said on Tuesday he would not convene new elections in the wealthy northeastern Spanish region until Monday, leaving the door open for the rebel far-left party CUP to support his candidature.
"There's time until Sunday for the swearing-in of the regional head. I'm not going to sign the electoral decree until the eleventh," he said in a speech. (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
1100/1500: USDA releases weekly U.S. export inspections for grains and oilseeds.
* U.S. 10-,7-year yields touch lowest since Nov. 18 * U.S. employers add fewer-than-expected 98,000 jobs in March * Dudley says balance sheet shrinking may prompt only "little pause" in hiking plans * U.S. strike on Syrian airbase keeps yields from rising further (Updates prices, adds comments) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, April 7 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday, reversing a plunge sparked by weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs growth data, after a top Federal R